MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, was transferred to the Russian Orthodox Church mainly for humanitarian reasons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The church said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided on returning the Trinity Icon in response to the numerous requests of Orthodox believers.

The icon was previously kept in the Andrei Rublev's room of Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery.

"Of course, such decisions are not made without coordination with those with whom it is necessary to coordinate. Naturally, mainly, we are talking about humanitarian considerations," Peskov told reporters, noting that the icon is a great shrine for a large number of believers in Russia.