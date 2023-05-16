UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Rublev's Trinity Icon Handed Over To Church Mainly For Humanitarian Reasons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Says Rublev's Trinity Icon Handed Over to Church Mainly for Humanitarian Reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, was transferred to the Russian Orthodox Church mainly for humanitarian reasons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The church said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided on returning the Trinity Icon in response to the numerous requests of Orthodox believers.

The icon was previously kept in the Andrei Rublev's room of Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery.

"Of course, such decisions are not made without coordination with those with whom it is necessary to coordinate. Naturally, mainly, we are talking about humanitarian considerations," Peskov told reporters, noting that the icon is a great shrine for a large number of believers in Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Church

Recent Stories

South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian ..

South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian and global arena

34 seconds ago
 IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

16 minutes ago
 Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

1 hour ago
 NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) ..

NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches St ..

Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches Strategic Plan 2023-2025

2 hours ago
 Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.