Kremlin Says Rumors About Additional Draft In Russia 'Incited From Abroad'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

The Kremlin spokesman denied on Tuesday that a second wave of Russian mobilization was planned in response to the conflict in Ukraine, claiming that rumors about an additional draft were coming from abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The Kremlin spokesman denied on Tuesday that a second wave of Russian mobilization was planned in response to the conflict in Ukraine, claiming that rumors about an additional draft were coming from abroad.

"It (the rumor) is being artificially incited from abroad and inside the country. I recommend that you remember assurances given by President (Vladimir) Putin in this regard," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Ukrainian media reported in early January that Russian border guard agencies had been instructed to stop men of military service age from leaving the country amid the military operation which was launched by Russia in Ukraine last February.

Back then, Peskov rejected the reports as a "hoax" and "sabotage."

Putin assured Russians last month that no new conscription was planned. Russia called up 300,000 soldiers in September, of whom fewer than 80,000 have been put on the battlefield, according to Putin.

