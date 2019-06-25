Kremlin Says Russia Cannot Bar Tourists From Visiting Georgia, Only Warns About Risks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia has no intention to bar its citizens from visiting Georgia altogether, which is impossible, and can only recommend that they bear in mind related threats to their personal safety, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the Georgian tourist industry mulling launching shuttle services from nearby airports for tourists from Russia in light of the latter's decision to freeze direct flights.

"There is no talk that people will completely stop traveling to Georgia. And it is impossible to forbid people to travel to Georgia, no one is going to do it. We can only recommend that citizens pay attention to the threats to their personal safety that may emerge in Georgia at this time. And it is possible to take measures to reduce the tourist flow in the interests of the safety of our citizens," Peskov said, when asked to assess effectiveness of Russia's move amid plans of Georgian airline companies and hotels.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree tightening national security measures in light of anti-Russia protests in Georgia. The decree orders Russian airlines to temporarily stop passenger flights from Russia to Georgia starting July 8. It also advises Russian tour operators and agents to suspend sales of tours to Georgia until the ban is lifted.

On June 20, protests erupted in Tbilisi after the Russian head of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, which was having a meeting in the national parliament hall, addressed the audience in Russian from the speaker's seat.