UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Russia Cannot Bar Tourists From Visiting Georgia, Only Warns About Risks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Says Russia Cannot Bar Tourists From Visiting Georgia, Only Warns About Risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia has no intention to bar its citizens from visiting Georgia altogether, which is impossible, and can only recommend that they bear in mind related threats to their personal safety, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the Georgian tourist industry mulling launching shuttle services from nearby airports for tourists from Russia in light of the latter's decision to freeze direct flights.

"There is no talk that people will completely stop traveling to Georgia. And it is impossible to forbid people to travel to Georgia, no one is going to do it. We can only recommend that citizens pay attention to the threats to their personal safety that may emerge in Georgia at this time. And it is possible to take measures to reduce the tourist flow in the interests of the safety of our citizens," Peskov said, when asked to assess effectiveness of Russia's move amid plans of Georgian airline companies and hotels.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree tightening national security measures in light of anti-Russia protests in Georgia. The decree orders Russian airlines to temporarily stop passenger flights from Russia to Georgia starting July 8. It also advises Russian tour operators and agents to suspend sales of tours to Georgia until the ban is lifted.

On June 20, protests erupted in Tbilisi after the Russian head of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, which was having a meeting in the national parliament hall, addressed the audience in Russian from the speaker's seat.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Parliament Tours Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Georgia May June July From Industry

Recent Stories

BISE Peshawar Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Res ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mozambique o ..

36 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Belgium Ambassador

37 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

3 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.