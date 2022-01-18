Kremlin Says Russia-China Coordinated Actions on Security Guarantees Not Discussed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The possibility of coordinated actions of Russia and China on security guarantees has not been discussed yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will inform Chinese President Xi Jinping about the negotiations during the upcoming meeting.

Putin will visit Beijing on February 4 to participate in the Winter Olympics opening ceremony and meet with Xi.

"Until now, there has been no talk of any coordinated actions," Peskov told reporters, adding that Putin will likely "inform President Xi about what is happening in this area."