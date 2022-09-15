UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Russia-China Relations Developing Unobstructed, Leaders Always In Touch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) There are no obstacles to the development of relations between Russia and China, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping always in touch, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Relationships are multifaceted. They are very branchy. The lack of opportunities to meet in person due to pandemic restrictions was offset by the frequency of telephone exchanges. The leaders were in touch all the time, so there are no obstacles for the further development and deepening of bilateral Russian-Chinese relations during these years," Peskov told reporters.

Putin is scheduled to hold a meeting with Xi later in the day on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday that the leaders will discuss the SCO activities and ways to enhance its role, as well as the situation in Ukraine.

