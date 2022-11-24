Kremlin Says Russia Conducted No Strikes on Social Facilities in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russia has never inflicted and does not conduct any strikes on social facilities in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The special military operation is fulfilling its tasks, there have been no strikes on social facilities, and there is no now, special attention is paid to this.

And as for the targets that, directly or indirectly, are related to the military potential, they, accordingly, are subject to defeat. Work in this regard is ongoing," Peskov told reporters.