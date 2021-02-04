Kremlin Says Russia Has No 'Repressions,' Only Reactions to Assault on Police

Multiple attacks at the law enforcement officials at unauthorized rallies in Moscow, which resulted in harsh countermeasures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, adding that "there are no repressions in Russia."

"First of all, I cannot agree with you, there are no repressions.

There are measures that the police are taking regarding the law-breakers, regarding the participants of illegal rallies. Some of them acted on their own, some of them were the victims of provocateurs who spread calls to participate in illegal rallies," Peskov said.

"You forget every time that there were direct multiple assaults on the [police] officers, which resulted in harsh but legal countermeasures," Peskov said.