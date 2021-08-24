UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Russia Made No Decisions On Special Status Of Afghan Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Says Russia Made No Decisions on Special Status of Afghan Refugees

No decisions about the special status of refugees from Afghanistan were made in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) No decisions about the special status of refugees from Afghanistan were made in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We have a law on migration. This is a de facto reality, no decisions have been made regarding the special status of these people," Peskov told reporters when asked how Kremlin views the situation in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE announces 990 new COVID-19 cases, 1,675 recove ..

UAE announces 990 new COVID-19 cases, 1,675 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

8 minutes ago
 Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Customs-Pol ..

Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Customs-Policy)

47 seconds ago
 Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, a top priority: FM ..

Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, a top priority: FM

51 seconds ago
 Stellantis, Foxconn to make 'smart cockpit' for ca ..

Stellantis, Foxconn to make 'smart cockpit' for cars

3 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely to persist in city

Dry weather likely to persist in city

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden Discussed US Withdrawal From Afghanis ..

Putin, Biden Discussed US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Before Collapse in Country ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.