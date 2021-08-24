Kremlin Says Russia Made No Decisions On Special Status Of Afghan Refugees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 03:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) No decisions about the special status of refugees from Afghanistan were made in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We have a law on migration. This is a de facto reality, no decisions have been made regarding the special status of these people," Peskov told reporters when asked how Kremlin views the situation in Afghanistan.