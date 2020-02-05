Kremlin Says Russia Making Comprehensive Effort to Tackle Coronavirus Domestically

Any assessment of Russia's response the deadly coronavirus in the country is premature, but extensive and collaborative efforts are being made to fight the disease, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday at a press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Any assessment of Russia's response the deadly coronavirus in the country is premature, but extensive and collaborative efforts are being made to fight the disease, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday at a press conference.

"It is too early to give any estimates. The work is being done systematically, very extensive both in scale and in essence," Peskov said, when asked whether the Kremlin was satisfied with the government's efforts to combat the virus.

According to him, a comprehensive mechanism that involves scientists, companies, diplomats and the nation's aerospace forces is helping to prevent the virus from getting into Russia.

The spokesman added that President Vladimir Putin was being regularly informed of the latest developments regarding the China-born outbreak.

The first two cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Russia last week � in the Zabaykalsky territory and the Tyumen region. Both patients were Chinese nationals.

The deadly coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has claimed the lives of more than 490 people and left over 24,000 others infected worldwide.