Kremlin Says Russia Never Received Specific Proposals From Kiev on Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russia has not received any specific proposals from Ukraine regarding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Well, in fact, there is no substantive preparation for the meeting of the two presidents, we did not receive any specific proposals from our Ukrainian colleagues. Therefore, this factor can hardly play any role here," Peskov told reporters.