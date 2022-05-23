UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Russia Not Source Of Global Hunger Threat, It Is All Due To Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Kremlin Says Russia Not Source of Global Hunger Threat, It Is All Due to Sanctions

Russia is not a source of the threat of global hunger, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that this situation is due to sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Russia is not a source of the threat of global hunger, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that this situation is due to sanctions.

Last week, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) called for expansion of solutions to tackle food crisis, which is aggravating global food insecurity amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic crises. The WFP also said that the Ukrainian crisis may cause an increase in the number of food insecure people, forcing about 46 million individuals to current 276 million food insecure people as many of them inhabit degraded areas, prompting tensions over limited resources.

"Russia has always been a fairly reliable grain exporter. Ukraine was a fairly reliable grain exporter. The Russian side does not at all prevent Ukraine from exporting grain to Poland by rail: echelons with weapons arrive from there, no one prevents them from exporting grain back on the same echelons ... we are not the source of the problem that leads to the threat of world hunger. The sources of this problem are those who imposed sanctions, and the sanctions themselves, which are in effect," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, Russia agrees with the concerns of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about a potential global food crisis, the official said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Same Poland May All From Million

Recent Stories

PM strongly condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's ..

PM strongly condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's conviction in fake case

2 minutes ago
 8 die, several hurt as bus falls into ditch near M ..

8 die, several hurt as bus falls into ditch near Murree

2 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Tal ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Talks on Exchange of Azovstal Pri ..

2 minutes ago
 China announces scholarships for senior water cons ..

China announces scholarships for senior water conservancy professionals

2 minutes ago
 Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh ..

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh recovery

5 minutes ago
 Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports, public ..

Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports, public buildings

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.