UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Russia Remains 'open To Cooperation' On Doping

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:54 PM

Kremlin says Russia remains 'open to cooperation' on doping

The Kremlin on Wednesday said Russia regrets a proposed four-year blanket ban for the country's athletes over doping but will remain open to cooperation

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Kremlin on Wednesday said Russia regrets a proposed four-year blanket ban for the country's athletes over doping but will remain open to cooperation.

"We regret this," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in the first Kremlin reaction to anti-doping watchdog WADA's recommendations issued Monday.

"You know the Russian sporting authorities have been, are and will remain as open as possible to cooperation and collaboration with the international sporting community and also with WADA."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Explosion at Texas chemical plant: media reports

2 minutes ago

No strike call given by GHA: Chairman Grand Health ..

2 minutes ago

Villagers overpower robber in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petitio ..

20 minutes ago

Albania mourns as earthquake search for survivors ..

2 minutes ago

Over 82,280 kanals state land recovered in Multan

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.