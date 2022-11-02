Kremlin Says Russia-Turkey Contacts on Security Grantees of Grain Deal Corridor Underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Contacts with Turkey are continuing, but Russia's participation in the grain deal is currently still suspended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the Ukrainian grain agreement following Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol. The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of British specialists, with Ukraine using the grain deal security corridor.

"No. So far, in this case, contacts are continuing. You know that the president and (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan had a very long conversation yesterday, there was a detailed discussion. But so far, Russia has suspended its participation, as the Russian president has already said, due to the inability to guarantee the safety of the passage of the vessels," Peskov said, answering a question whether Erdogan provided Putin with security guarantees concerning the vessels in the Black Sea.