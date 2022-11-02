UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Russia-Turkey Contacts On Security Grantees Of Grain Deal Corridor Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Says Russia-Turkey Contacts on Security Grantees of Grain Deal Corridor Underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Contacts with Turkey are continuing, but Russia's participation in the grain deal is currently still suspended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the Ukrainian grain agreement following Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol. The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of British specialists, with Ukraine using the grain deal security corridor.

"No. So far, in this case, contacts are continuing. You know that the president and (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan had a very long conversation yesterday, there was a detailed discussion. But so far, Russia has suspended its participation, as the Russian president has already said, due to the inability to guarantee the safety of the passage of the vessels," Peskov said, answering a question whether Erdogan provided Putin with security guarantees concerning the vessels in the Black Sea. 

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan October Agreement

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

35 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

3 hours ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.