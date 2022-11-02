Kremlin Says Russia-Turkey Contacts on Security Guarantees of Grain Deal Corridor Underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russia still keeps its participation in the Black Sea Initiative suspended but maintains contact with Turkey on the security guarantees for maritime grain exports from Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia halted its participation in the UN- and Turkey-brokered grain deal on October 29, after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the incident in a phone call on Tuesday.

"No," Peskov told a briefing when asked if Erdogan provided Putin with security guarantees. "Contacts are still continuing in this regard. You know that the presidents had a very long conversation yesterday, and there was a detailed discussion.

But Russia's participation is still suspended, as the Russian president has already said, as security cannot be guaranteed for the cargo vessels."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that regardless of participation in the grain deal, Russia was ready to donate up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the countries which need it the most, thanks to good harvest in 2022.

Russia has criticized the grain deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports. Putin said that only 3% to 5% of grain under the deal had gone to developing countries, while some 35% ended up in the European Union and 34% in Turkey.