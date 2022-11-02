UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Russia-Turkey Contacts On Security Guarantees Of Grain Deal Corridor Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Kremlin Says Russia-Turkey Contacts on Security Guarantees of Grain Deal Corridor Underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russia still keeps its participation in the Black Sea Initiative suspended but maintains contact with Turkey on the security guarantees for maritime grain exports from Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia halted its participation in the UN- and Turkey-brokered grain deal on October 29, after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the incident in a phone call on Tuesday.

"No," Peskov told a briefing when asked if Erdogan provided Putin with security guarantees. "Contacts are still continuing in this regard. You know that the presidents had a very long conversation yesterday, and there was a detailed discussion.

But Russia's participation is still suspended, as the Russian president has already said, as security cannot be guaranteed for the cargo vessels."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that regardless of participation in the grain deal, Russia was ready to donate up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the countries which need it the most, thanks to good harvest in 2022.

Russia has criticized the grain deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports. Putin said that only 3% to 5% of grain under the deal had gone to developing countries, while some 35% ended up in the European Union and 34% in Turkey.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey European Union Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan October From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

37 minutes ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

59 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

4 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.