Kremlin Says Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Slow, Inefficient Without Mediators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine is very slow and inefficient as no mediators are currently involved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As you are aware, the negotiations have started without mediators and the process continues slowly and inefficiently," Peskov told reporters when asked whether mediators are needed in the negotiations.

In this context, he noted that Russia appreciates Turkey's efforts to create necessary conditions for a meeting that was held in Istanbul.

Commenting on the US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines' recent statement about Russia's alleged preparation for a protracted conflict, Peskov said that the special military operation in Ukraine is going according to plan.

"As a guideline, we suggest focusing on the President's (Vladimir Putin) statements, in which he reiterated and most recently confirmed that the special military operation is progressing as planned," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that there are no plans to introduce martial law in Russia.

Commenting on the death of Ukraine's first president Leonid Kravchuk, Peskov said that Putin has no plans to offer condolences.