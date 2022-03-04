Kremlin Says Russia-Ukraine Talks Should Be Conducted in Silence, Not Disclosed to Public

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Moscow is convinced that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should be conducted in silence and not be subject to public disclosure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"And we repeat once again, we are convinced that such negotiations in such a situation should, of course, be conducted in silence and not be the subject of public disclosure," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the possibility of a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he noted that it is now turn for negotiations between the delegations of the two countries.

"There is an opportunity for the delegations to communicate clearly to each other without unnecessary intermediaries ... the elements of our position have been brought to the attention of the Ukrainian side," he added.

There are currently no talks about any documents, Peskov said, adding that the talks provide an opportunity to convey Moscow's vision of solving the problem to Kiev.