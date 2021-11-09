Kremlin Says Russia, US Cooperating Against Cybercrime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russia and the United States agree on the need to fight cybercrime, a relevant mechanism of consultations was launched, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Indeed, a mechanism of bilateral consultations with participation of competent agencies dealing with cybercrime was launched in continuation of the agreements reached at the Geneva summit.

The dialogue continues. Of course, the sides agreed that any manifestations of cybercrime are unacceptable and it is necessary to fight this," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that Moscow and Washington have "mutual requests" related to cooperation against cybercrime. Peskov qualified the relevant dialogue as substantive.

"Services discuss the emerging requests and analyze specific situations if necessary," Peskov continued.