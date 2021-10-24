Kremlin Says Russia, US Understand Next Putin-Biden Summit Should Be Held Soon

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 24 (Sputnik) - There is an understanding that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden should meet in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"After the presidents make a decision, we will inform you. So far, let us not get ahead of things. There is an understanding that the next high-level contact should take place in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, now it will be implemented," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.