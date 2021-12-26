Kremlin Says Russia Will Not Put Up With US Stalling Talks on Security Guarantees

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - A negotiation on security guarantees that Russia offered to the United States will show whether the latter is interested in resolving mutual concerns effectively or protracting the process indefinitely, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"These talks is what will immediately demonstrate if the Americans are ready to give a substantive answer or prefer to stall the process and try initiating years-long perennial negotiations," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, adding "the Russian side absolutely will not put up" with the second option.

He said that Russia needs a "quick and specific" decision on security guarantees that would meet the country's interests.

"I would maintain cautious optimism right now and put hope on the consultations that we are waiting for," Peskov said.