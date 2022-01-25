Kremlin Says Russian, Cuban Leaders Reconcile Positions on World Affairs During Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, have synchronized their stances on international affairs during their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Putin and Diaz-Canel held a phone conversation, during which further coordination under strategic partnership was discussed.

"You know that relations between Russia and Cuba have deep traditions, they are filled with concrete meaning and, indeed, synchronization of positions on international and regional problems of mutual interest is extremely important. Indeed, the leaders of the two countries talked about that yesterday," Peskov said in a briefing.