MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The statements of the defense ministry about the attack on the ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet are absolutely credible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On October 29, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.

"The statement of the ministry of defense should suffice for everyone, as it publishes the information, guided by the data that can be collected. This is more than an official source, it is absolutely trustworthy. The very wording 'they presented evidence to the Kremlin' ” it is not customary for us to present evidence to each other inside the country," Peskov said, answering a question about whether the Kremlin had received evidence of UK involvement in attacks on ships and Nord Stream pipelines from the Russian defense ministry.