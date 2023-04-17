UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Russian Fleet's Full Combat Readiness Needed Because Of Turbulent Times

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Says Russian Fleet's Full Combat Readiness Needed Because of Turbulent Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The full combat readiness of Russia's naval forces is needed due to turbulent times, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that there is a threat of regional conflicts.

Since April 14, Russia has been holding a surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that separate units of the forces of the naval forces and asked to pay attention to the development and preparation of sudden inspections both in the Pacific Fleet and in other fleets.

"Our environment is very turbulent in many areas, fraught with conflict situations, regional conflicts. We are all well aware of the geography of these regional conflicts. And that is what it was about," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Putin's remark.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin April All

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

39 minutes ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

39 minutes ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

40 minutes ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.