MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The full combat readiness of Russia's naval forces is needed due to turbulent times, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that there is a threat of regional conflicts.

Since April 14, Russia has been holding a surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that separate units of the forces of the naval forces and asked to pay attention to the development and preparation of sudden inspections both in the Pacific Fleet and in other fleets.

"Our environment is very turbulent in many areas, fraught with conflict situations, regional conflicts. We are all well aware of the geography of these regional conflicts. And that is what it was about," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Putin's remark.