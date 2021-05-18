Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief that cooperation between the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and the United Kingdom's secret intelligence service MI6 would be useful for both sides, and stressed that Russia was not the initiator of suspending dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief that cooperation between the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and the United Kingdom's secret intelligence service MI6 would be useful for both sides, and stressed that Russia was not the initiator of suspending dialogue.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin told BBC he had entered into correspondence with MI6 chief and was hoping for an offline meeting.

"Frankly speaking, I have not yet had an opportunity to watch Naryshkin's interview.

On the other hand, communication between the heads of such sensible agencies is absolutely normal. Anyway, this communication serves the interests of both countries. You know that the dialogue was unfortunately suspended some time ago, Russia was not the initiator of this pause. In general, this communication would certainly be in demand by both sides, we believe," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the Kremlin welcomes the resumption of contacts with the MI6, Peskov said that "common sense speaks in favor of such contacts."