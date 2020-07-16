Kremlin Says Russian Military Does Not Operate in Libya

Russia's troops are not conducting any operations in Libya, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that Kremlin has no knowledge about any Russian citizens operating there

Earlier, the US Africa Command was said to have accused the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, of bringing mines to the country in violation of the UN embargo.

"We have no information about that. The Russian military is not involved in any way in Libya, in any activity [there]. We are not aware of any organized Russian citizens who could be involved there," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin knows anything on the matter.