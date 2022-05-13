Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral Meetings With CSTO Leaders on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a series of bilateral meetings on Monday with the leaders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a series of bilateral meetings on Monday with the leaders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Monday, the CSTO leaders will come to Moscow for a summit.

"Meetings are planned for the afternoon of Monday," Peskov told a briefing.