Kremlin Says Russian, US Diplomats Making Effort to Improve Relations Between Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russian and US diplomats are engaged in active effort to improve the bilateral relations, some progress was reached in the recent days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Following his speech at the New Knowledge educational marathon, Peskov noted that political issues were not discussed at the event, including during talks with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

"The absence of politics does not prevent mutual attraction, which I believe can be more important. Perhaps, mutual attraction of our scientists, technologists, students, visionaries ... can become the foundation for the normalization of relations between countries. Especially given that our colleagues, the diplomats, are actively working on it, and there have been certain developments in the recent days," Peskov told reporters.