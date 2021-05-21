UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Russian, US Diplomats Making Effort To Improve Relations Between Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Kremlin Says Russian, US Diplomats Making Effort to Improve Relations Between Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russian and US diplomats are engaged in active effort to improve the bilateral relations, some progress was reached in the recent days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Following his speech at the New Knowledge educational marathon, Peskov noted that political issues were not discussed at the event, including during talks with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

"The absence of politics does not prevent mutual attraction, which I believe can be more important. Perhaps, mutual attraction of our scientists, technologists, students, visionaries ... can become the foundation for the normalization of relations between countries. Especially given that our colleagues, the diplomats, are actively working on it, and there have been certain developments in the recent days," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Marathon Progress Elon Musk SpaceX Event

Recent Stories

Internet upgrade breathes new life into rural area ..

6 minutes ago

UN marks World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dial ..

21 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

36 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

36 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.