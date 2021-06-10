Kremlin Says Russian, US Leaders Will Certainly Discuss Ukraine at Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday, asked about the possibility for the Russian and the US leaders to discuss Ukraine's potential NATO accession at the upcoming summit, that they will definitely touch upon Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that there were actually no guarantees that Ukraine will never become a NATO member state.

"The topic of Ukraine will certainly be on the agenda," Peskov said.