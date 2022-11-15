Kremlin Says Russia's Allies That Abstained From UN Resolution Voting Are Sovereign States
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russia's allies that abstained from voting on the draft UN resolution on reparations to Ukraine, are sovereign states, Moscow is closely following their position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"These are sovereign states. We closely monitor the position they take on certain issues," Peskov told reporters.