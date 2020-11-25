Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia was not expanding its peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh although people could have such an impression; he also noted that the military peacekeeper mission and the humanitarian center were two different things

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia was not expanding its peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh although people could have such an impression; he also noted that the military peacekeeper mission and the humanitarian center were two different things.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian military doctors were heading to Karabakh to provide assistance to local residents. It was also said that Russian peacekeepers guarantee safe civilian transport movement through the Lachin corridor, and restore supply of water and heat to residential buildings and social facilities.

"No, this impression is wrong," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Russian peacekeeping mission was expanded.

The Kremlin spokesman also pointed to the difference between the peacekeeping mission and the cross-agency humanitarian response center.

"On the one hand, there is no need to absolutely partition them, but there is no need to mix it all up. There is a mission of military peacekeepers who are deployed to the contact line ... and the humanitarian center ... that deals with problems that intensified because of the war," Peskov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already discussed with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan modalities of operation of the joint Karabakh monitoring center, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.