Kremlin Says Sanctions Against Putin Hypothetical, Prefers To Operate Based On Reality

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Kremlin Says Sanctions Against Putin Hypothetical, Prefers to Operate Based on Reality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Kremlin prefers to work based on reality rather than probabilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, regarding potential sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We see probabilities as probabilities, we operate based on reality," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the possibility of such sanctions.

Moscow had been expecting the West's coordinated response to a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, the spokesman said.

"Sooner or later the period of normalization will come," Peskov said.

When asked how long the operation may take, the presidential spokesman referred reporters to the military.

