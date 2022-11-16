UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Satisfied With G20 Summit Final Declaration

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Says Satisfied With G20 Summit Final Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The Kremlin is satisfied with the results of the G20 summit in Indonesia ” the difference in approaches to Ukraine was recorded in the final declaration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, the difference in approaches, the difference in points of view on this issue in the declaration was noted and recorded. Otherwise, of course, our experts and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have made a lot of efforts to ensure that such a balanced text was drafted," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Indonesia

Recent Stories

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

19 minutes ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

2 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

2 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

4 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

4 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.