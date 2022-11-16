Kremlin Says Satisfied With G20 Summit Final Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The Kremlin is satisfied with the results of the G20 summit in Indonesia ” the difference in approaches to Ukraine was recorded in the final declaration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, the difference in approaches, the difference in points of view on this issue in the declaration was noted and recorded. Otherwise, of course, our experts and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have made a lot of efforts to ensure that such a balanced text was drafted," Peskov said.