Kremlin Says Saw Reports On Kim's Medical Treatment, Waiting For Official Information

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:59 PM

Kremlin Says Saw Reports on Kim's Medical Treatment, Waiting for Official Information

The Kremlin saw media reports on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receiving medical treatment, does not know if it is true and will wait for the official reports, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Kremlin saw media reports on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receiving medical treatment, does not know if it is true and will wait for the official reports, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

South Korean outlet Daily NK has recently reported citing a source that Kim Jong Un was receiving a treatment after heart-related surgery. South Korean Yonhap News Agency later said citing the Seoul government sources that the news of Kim's health problems were untrue.

"We saw media reports. We do not know to what extent these reports are true. We are waiting for the official information," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

