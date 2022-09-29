Kremlin Says Scale of Destruction on Nord Stream Indicates It Was Kind of Terrorist Act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The scale of destruction at the Nord Stream gas pipelines indicates that it was some kind of a terrorist act, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This is precisely an incident, so far, we cannot give a clearer definition, but the scale of the destruction indicates that this is indeed some kind of act," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin assesses the incident as a terrorist act, or at least as an incident of an international terrorist act nature.

This incident could hardly have taken place without the involvement of any state, the official added.

Commenting on the possible timing of the relaunch of Nord Stream 1, he said that this is a technical question and he cannot answer it.