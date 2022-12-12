MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The Kremlin has not received any official information about Russia's invitation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Russia will be invited to the meetings of the APEC Forum in 2023 under the chairmanship of the United States.

"So far there is nothing but a media report," Peskov said, adding that Moscow needs to receive the information through official channels.