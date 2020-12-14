Kremlin Says Sees No Link Between Inflation, Food Price Growth

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:08 PM

The Kremlin does not see a link between inflation and increase in food prices, as the latter concerns domestically-produced goods, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Kremlin does not see a link between inflation and increase in food prices, as the latter concerns domestically-produced goods, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"For the most part, there is no link [between weaker ruble and increase in prices], this is what the president said.

He said that the situation on the global market obviously has an impact on many things in the economy, but as for our domestic agriculture, which produces basic foods � this is hard to explain by inflation or some other process," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the president linked the ruble weakening with the increase in prices.

