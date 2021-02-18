UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Sees Ukraine As Unfriendly State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Says Sees Ukraine as Unfriendly State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday that Ukraine was not a friendly state given the anti-Russian actions of its top officials.

"Ukraine is a sovereign state, and not a friendly state.

We think that because of the anti-Russian actions that are evident in the actions of the Ukrainian government," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman said that Russia "obviously recognized the Ukrainian state, but, at the same time, since the Ukraine faced a coup under the laissez-faire approach of Western countries, Ukraine has been a project of those Western countries."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same Government Top

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.04 a barrel W ..

43 minutes ago

MBRF promotes digital reading with new publication ..

43 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open schedule - Day 12

30 minutes ago

Sanjrani grieves over demise of Senator Mushahidul ..

30 minutes ago

Flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to r ..

43 minutes ago

Yulia Navalnaya on Possible Public Activities: Bei ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.