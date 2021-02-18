Kremlin Says Sees Ukraine as Unfriendly State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday that Ukraine was not a friendly state given the anti-Russian actions of its top officials.

"Ukraine is a sovereign state, and not a friendly state.

We think that because of the anti-Russian actions that are evident in the actions of the Ukrainian government," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman said that Russia "obviously recognized the Ukrainian state, but, at the same time, since the Ukraine faced a coup under the laissez-faire approach of Western countries, Ukraine has been a project of those Western countries."