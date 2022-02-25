Kremlin Says Sees Zelenskyy as Ukrainian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Kremlin sees Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukrainian president, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Yes, of course, Zelenskyy is the president of Ukraine," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin recognized Zelenskyy as the president of Ukraine.

Regarding reports of Zelenskyy's readiness to discuss Ukraine's neutral status, Peskov said that it was "a step toward something positive."

"We will now have to analyze it. I do not have anything else to say," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said he could not say anything at the moment about potential contacts between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.