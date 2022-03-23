Kremlin Says Sending NATO Peacekeepers to Ukraine Would Be Reckless and Dangerous

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Sending a NATO peacekeeping mission to Ukraine would be reckless and dangerous and can result in dire consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the presence of NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine would lead to a direct clash between the armed forces of Russia and the alliance.

"This would be a very reckless and extremely dangerous decision. A military special operation is being carried out, and any possible contact between our military and NATO military can lead to understandable, difficult-to-fix consequences," Peskov told reporters.