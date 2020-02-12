UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Several Polls Indicate Growth Of Putin's Trust In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:59 PM

Kremlin Says Several Polls Indicate Growth of Putin's Trust in 2020

The Kremlin has taken note of the fact that several polls have indicated an increase in the president's trust rating among Russians in the first months of 2020, but does not ignore surveys that show different trends, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Kremlin has taken note of the fact that several polls have indicated an increase in the president's trust rating among Russians in the first months of 2020, but does not ignore surveys that show different trends, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"You need to understand the methodology. I am just saying that we take note of these polls, and also take into account other polls that reveal other trends," the spokesman said, when asked to comment on the results of a January survey conducted by the Moscow-based Levada Center, which indicated a decrease in the presidential trust rating.

According to the Levada Center, trust in President Vladimir Putin has fallen to its lowest point in two years to 35 percent in January from 39 percent in September 2019 and 59 percent in November 2017.

"There are other polls conducted by different sociological organizations that, on the contrary, indicate an increase in the president's trust rating and support for his work in the first months of this year in connection with his well-known initiatives," Peskov said.

When asked whether any actions will be taken to increase the rating, Peskov said that Putin objected to such actions since the "daily work of the head of state" was the best measure.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin January September November 2017 2019 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

Indus River System Authority releases 99,300 cusec ..

1 minute ago

World Radio Day: let us recognize enduring power o ..

1 minute ago

Uzbekistan, EU to Hold Fifth Round of Talks on New ..

1 minute ago

PM sensitizes public to think beyond govt jobs

55 minutes ago

Speakers call for focusing on national language, c ..

1 minute ago

US stands by NATO ally Turkey

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.