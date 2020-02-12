(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Kremlin has taken note of the fact that several polls have indicated an increase in the president's trust rating among Russians in the first months of 2020, but does not ignore surveys that show different trends, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"You need to understand the methodology. I am just saying that we take note of these polls, and also take into account other polls that reveal other trends," the spokesman said, when asked to comment on the results of a January survey conducted by the Moscow-based Levada Center, which indicated a decrease in the presidential trust rating.

According to the Levada Center, trust in President Vladimir Putin has fallen to its lowest point in two years to 35 percent in January from 39 percent in September 2019 and 59 percent in November 2017.

"There are other polls conducted by different sociological organizations that, on the contrary, indicate an increase in the president's trust rating and support for his work in the first months of this year in connection with his well-known initiatives," Peskov said.

When asked whether any actions will be taken to increase the rating, Peskov said that Putin objected to such actions since the "daily work of the head of state" was the best measure.