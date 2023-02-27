UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Situation Around Transnistria Cause For Concern, Provoked From Outside

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Says Situation Around Transnistria Cause for Concern, Provoked From Outside

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The situation around the breakaway region of Transnistria is a subject of the greatest attention for Moscow and cause for concern, it is provoked from the outside, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had intensified preparations for the invasion of Transnistria, which poses a threat to Russian peacekeepers, adding that the Russian military will respond to this in an adequate manner.

"Naturally, the situation in Transnistria is a subject of our closest attention and a reason for our concern. The situation is turbulent, it is provoked from outside," Peskov told reporters.

The West and Ukraine are capable of provocations, and Moscow is aware of this, the official added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev From

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

14 minutes ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

1 hour ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

2 hours ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

3 hours ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.