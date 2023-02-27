Kremlin Says Situation Around Transnistria Cause for Concern, Provoked From Outside

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The situation around the breakaway region of Transnistria is a subject of the greatest attention for Moscow and cause for concern, it is provoked from the outside, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had intensified preparations for the invasion of Transnistria, which poses a threat to Russian peacekeepers, adding that the Russian military will respond to this in an adequate manner.

"Naturally, the situation in Transnistria is a subject of our closest attention and a reason for our concern. The situation is turbulent, it is provoked from outside," Peskov told reporters.

The West and Ukraine are capable of provocations, and Moscow is aware of this, the official added.