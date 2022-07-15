MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) A possible resignation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and a scandal with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are internal affairs of European countries and Russia is not planning to interfere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Draghi announced that he would resign from the post of head of government but Italian President Sergio Mattarella did not accept his resignation.

Earlier in July, media reported that Scholz attended a political event where a so-called 'rape drug' was slipped to drinks of several women.

"This is an internal affair of each of the mentioned countries, we can neither interfere nor have any relation to this, that's all that can be said," Peskov told reporters.