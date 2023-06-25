(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) The situation around the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) in Russia will not affect the progress of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Under no circumstances.

The special military operation in Ukraine continues, our soldiers at the frontline are demonstrating heroism, they are quite effectively and successfully countering the counteroffensive of Ukraine's armed forces. And the operation will continue," Peskov told journalists, answering the question on whether the events with the Wagner PMC would have an impact on Russia's operation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Belarusian Lukashenko held talks with Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, with the latter accepting Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation.