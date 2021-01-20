UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Smooth Vaccination Against Coronavirus To Be Ensured Soon Across Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The procedure for mass vaccination against the coronavirus will soon be perfected in Russia to ensure that there are no hiccups, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"It is a very big task.

And, of course, given the increasing demand for the vaccine, it is possible that there may be some temporary glitches somewhere. They are swiftly handled, measures are taken, and, of course, this process will be set up soon so that there are no issues with vaccination," the spokesman told reporters.

Mass vaccination began in Russia on January 18.

