Open Menu

Kremlin Says Speculations Present When It Comes To Ruble Exchange Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Says Speculations Present When it Comes to Ruble Exchange Rate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The exchange rate of the Russian ruble is falling, and in such cases there is usually a share of speculations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Dollar jumped above 93 rubles on the Moscow Exchange, while the euro rose above 102 rubles ” both for the first time since March 2022.

"Indeed, we all see what fluctuations, indeed the exchange rate is growing, the ruble is falling. But let's remember, we have seen this several times before - and there were rebounds. And we ourselves know perfectly well that, as a rule, in such increases there is always a significant proportion of speculative games, which we cannot rule out even now," Peskov told reporters, adding that there are no issues with Russia's "macroeconomic stability."

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Euro March All Share

Recent Stories

World Investment Report confirmsUAEâ€™s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAEâ€™s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

1 minute ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

7 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

31 minutes ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

2 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharifâ€™s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharifâ€™s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World