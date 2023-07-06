Kremlin Says Speculations Present When it Comes to Ruble Exchange Rate

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The exchange rate of the Russian ruble is falling, and in such cases there is usually a share of speculations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Dollar jumped above 93 rubles on the Moscow Exchange, while the euro rose above 102 rubles ” both for the first time since March 2022.

"Indeed, we all see what fluctuations, indeed the exchange rate is growing, the ruble is falling. But let's remember, we have seen this several times before - and there were rebounds. And we ourselves know perfectly well that, as a rule, in such increases there is always a significant proportion of speculative games, which we cannot rule out even now," Peskov told reporters, adding that there are no issues with Russia's "macroeconomic stability."