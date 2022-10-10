MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Strikes on Ukraine's western part are conducted as part of the special operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that it is necessary to wait for the comments of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that air sirens are working non-stop throughout Ukraine on Monday after blasts were reported in Kiev and other cities in the country's west. Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, said that five people were killed and 12 injured in a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

"All this is happening as part of the special military operation, and as for these strikes, then, of course, we need to wait for comments from the Ministry of Defense and direct questions specifically to the Ministry of Defense," Peskov told reporters.

The main points of the special military operation in Ukraine cannot be carried out without a report to Supreme Commander President Vladimir Putin, the official added, noting that this is a normal practice.