UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Subject Status Of Russia's New Regions To Be Determined In Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Kremlin Says Subject Status of Russia's New Regions to Be Determined in Future

The issue of the administrative organization of Russia's new territories, including the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, will be resolved in the future, according to the signed documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The issue of the administrative organization of Russia's new territories, including the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, will be resolved in the future, according to the signed documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I don't know what kind of administrative organization it will be... This is a question of the future," Peskov said when asked the relevant question.

Related Topics

Russia Kherson Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Putin Has No Plans to Visit Russia's ..

Kremlin Says Putin Has No Plans to Visit Russia's New Regions Yet But Will Do It ..

7 minutes ago
 Number of Suicides in US Up in 2021 After Two-Year ..

Number of Suicides in US Up in 2021 After Two-Year Decline - Report

7 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Decree on Facilitated Admission of For ..

Putin Signs Decree on Facilitated Admission of Foreign Contract Servicemen to Ci ..

7 minutes ago
 Blinken to Travel to Colombia, Chile, Peru Next We ..

Blinken to Travel to Colombia, Chile, Peru Next Week - State Dept.

7 minutes ago
 Proper picking of cotton flowers preserves quality ..

Proper picking of cotton flowers preserves quality, says CCRI director

21 minutes ago
 Govt providing best healthcare facilities with pri ..

Govt providing best healthcare facilities with private partnership: CM

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.