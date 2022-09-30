Kremlin Says Subject Status Of Russia's New Regions To Be Determined In Future
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 07:35 PM
The issue of the administrative organization of Russia's new territories, including the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, will be resolved in the future, according to the signed documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The issue of the administrative organization of Russia's new territories, including the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, will be resolved in the future, according to the signed documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"I don't know what kind of administrative organization it will be... This is a question of the future," Peskov said when asked the relevant question.