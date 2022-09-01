UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Suspension Of Visa Facilitation Agreement Will Affect Europeans As Well

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The EU's move to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia will affect Europeans as well, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, making this agreement inoperative will also make the situation more difficult for the Europeans.

Therefore, this is another ridiculous decision in a series of such ongoing absurdity," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether there could be a symmetrical response from Moscow, the official said that Moscow "is confidently following the path that best suits its interests."

