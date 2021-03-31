UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Talks Between Putin, Macron, Merkel Not Replacement To Minsk Format

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Kremlin Says Talks Between Putin, Macron, Merkel Not Replacement to Minsk Format

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron without the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are not a replacement to negotiations in the Minsk format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron without the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are not a replacement to negotiations in the Minsk format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Talks between Putin, Merkel and Macron were held on Tuesday.

"I repeat once again, this was in no way a substitute for the Minsk format. The range of [discussed] topics was much wider than Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that three leaders did not mark any "red lines" on negotiations over the Donbas issue.

"No, this is not the case, there was no need to designate anything, all the 'red lines' are well known to both Chancellor Merkel and President Macron, so there was simply no need for this. But on the whole, it was precisely the question of the lack of alternatives to the fulfillment of the terms of the Minsk agreements, it was precisely the problematic situation that exists now in connection with the non-fulfillment of these provisions," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Minsk Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel All

Recent Stories

Yousif Mirza wins UAE Time Trial Championships

10 minutes ago

Kiev Should Be Forced to Cease Provocations in Don ..

5 minutes ago

Teenage boy injured in road accident

5 minutes ago

WHO vaccine experts say Chinese jabs show 'safety' ..

5 minutes ago

Boeing, Alaska Airlines finalize order for 737 MAX ..

5 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.