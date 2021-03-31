Kremlin Says Talks Between Putin, Macron, Merkel Not Replacement to Minsk Format

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron without the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are not a replacement to negotiations in the Minsk format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron without the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are not a replacement to negotiations in the Minsk format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Talks between Putin, Merkel and Macron were held on Tuesday.

"I repeat once again, this was in no way a substitute for the Minsk format. The range of [discussed] topics was much wider than Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that three leaders did not mark any "red lines" on negotiations over the Donbas issue.

"No, this is not the case, there was no need to designate anything, all the 'red lines' are well known to both Chancellor Merkel and President Macron, so there was simply no need for this. But on the whole, it was precisely the question of the lack of alternatives to the fulfillment of the terms of the Minsk agreements, it was precisely the problematic situation that exists now in connection with the non-fulfillment of these provisions," Peskov added.