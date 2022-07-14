Kremlin Says Talks on 'Grain Issue' Continue, Conducted by Military Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Talks on the 'grain issue' between Russia and Ukraine continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that military officials will make statements on their outcomes if there is necessity.

"This is conducted of our military, reports about this go through our military, and if it is necessary to announce the results of the negotiations, the military will do it. As far as we understand, work continues," Peskov told reporters.