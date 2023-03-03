Kremlin Says Terrorist Attack in Bryansk Region Still Under Investigation, No Results Yet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The investigation of the terrorist attack in Russia's Bryansk region is still being carried out, conclusions will be drawn based on the results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps unit had penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district's Liubechane village. Saboteurs shelled a moving car, killing one person and injuring a child.

Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian nationalists had been pushed out into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike.

"Currently investigative actions are being carried out now, our security services are working, first we need to determine everything accurately and conclusions will be drawn based on the results of the investigation," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on weather the Ukrainian right-wing group was connected to the attack.